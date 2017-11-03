Mom charged after children found on Youngstown street corner

Youngstown Police have charged a woman with child endangering after her eight-year-old son and his one-year-old brother were found alone on North Side street corner.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Gypsy Lane after 9 am Thursday where police found the eight-year-old boy wearing a t-shirt, flip-flops, no socks and blanket wrapped around him.

He was pushing his one-year-old brother in a stroller. The baby was wearing a shirt and sweatpants and was also wrapped in a blanket.

The police report says that the temperature outside was in the 50's and very windy.

The older boy didn't know his address, but lead police to his house on Elm Street where they found no one was home.

The mother, 26-year-old Courtney Thayer, returned at around 10 am, telling police she walked to Fifth Avenue and Broadway two hours earlier to pay utility bills.

She told officers she didn't take the children with her because she didn't want them out in the cold weather.

Children's Services were called.

Thayer was given a court summons for child endangering.