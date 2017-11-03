Two injured on Rt. 11 after deer crashes through windshield

State Troopers say a steering wheel may have saved the life of a driver after a deer crashed through his car's windshield in Liberty Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that a deer ran into the path of a Kia Soul traveling about 65 to 70 miles per hour along the northbound lanes of Route 11 south of Tibbets Wick Road just after 7 am Friday.

The deer crashed through the windshield, bending the car's steering wheel and landing in the driver's compartment.

The car landed in the median of Route 11.

Troopers say the steering wheel may have blocked the deer from seriously injuring the driver of the car.

Cars and trucks were backed up for several miles as one lane of traffic was shut down while the accident was being investigated.

Deer can be found crossing highways more frequently this time of year.

Insurer State Farm offers these tips to help drivers avoid a collision:

Pay attention to deer crossing signs

Always buckle up, every trip, every time

Use your high beams, when possible, to see farther

Brake if you can, but avoid swerving, which could result in a more severe crash

Remain focused on the road, scanning for hazards, including animals

Avoid distractions, like devices or eating, which might cause you to miss seeing an animal

Do not rely on products such as deer whistles, which are not proven effective

If riding a motorcycle, always wear protective gear and keep focus on the road ahead

And here are some deer facts that all drivers should know: