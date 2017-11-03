Fire department looks for man who stole children's gift money

A Pennsylvania volunteer fire department is hoping social media can help police find the person who stole money used to benefit children.

The Belle Vernon Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page shows video a man breaking into a pop machine in front of their fire station at around 3:30 am Thursday.

The surveillance shows the man using a pry bar to open the machine, even as traffic is passing by the station.

Fire officials say they use proceeds from the vending machine to help purchase Christmas gifts for children who live in the borough, which is 23 miles south of Pittsburgh.

As of Friday morning, the video had been shared more than 200 times.

They ask anyone who knows about the crime or can identify the suspect to contact the Southwest Regional Police at 724-929-8484.