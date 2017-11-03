Cave-in closes Youngstown's Himrod Avenue 3 to 4 weeks

City officials estimate that a section of Himrod Avenue in Youngstown will remain closed between three and four weeks as crews try to repair a section of road that collapsed Friday morning.

Concrete on the westbound lanes crumbled at the intersection of Hine Street, forcing the closure of Himrod from Hine to Wilson Avenue.

One car that fell into the hole was damaged. No one was injured.

Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Sasho tells 21 News that it appears the pavement lost support when the ground beneath the road was eroded by water leaking from a sewer line.

The ground is also eroded beneath the eastbound lanes as well.

Sasho says the drivers will be detoured to Andrews Avenue to Oak Street to Himrod Avenue.