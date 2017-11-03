H.S. football and volleyball scores | 11/2/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. football and volleyball scores | 11/2/17

Football 
District 10 Class A Semi-finals 

West Middlesex 12 Farrell 46 

Volleyball 

Division III Regional Semi-Final 

Salem 0 Canton Central Catholic 3 

District 10 Tournament 

Grove City 0 Corry 3 

Sharpsville 3 North East 1 

  YSU vs. Indiana State game will air on WBCB

    WBCB, The Valley's CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and Indiana State this Saturday, November 4, 2017.  The game will begin at 1:00 p.m., live from Terre Haute, Indiana. Last week, YSU (3-5, 1-4 MVFC) lost 35-0 at home to Illinois State.  Indiana State (0-8, 0-5) was defeated, 59-20, at Missouri State. The Penguins-Sycamores series began in 1988 with YSU holding a commanding 21-5 lead.
    Football  District 10 Class A Semi-finals  West Middlesex 12 Farrell 46  Volleyball  Division III Regional Semi-Final  Salem 0 Canton Central Catholic 3  District 10 Tournament  Grove City 0 Corry 3  Sharpsville 3 North East 1 

    Mark Giordano scored 2:19 into overtime, Mike Smith made 43 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Thursday night.

