H.S. football and volleyball scores | 11/2/17

WBCB, The Valley’s CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and Indiana State this Saturday, November 4, 2017. The game will begin at 1:00 p.m., live from Terre Haute, Indiana. Last week, YSU (3-5, 1-4 MVFC) lost 35-0 at home to Illinois State. Indiana State (0-8, 0-5) was defeated, 59-20, at Missouri State. The Penguins-Sycamores series began in 1988 with YSU holding a commanding 21-5 lead. Last season the &lsqu...

More >>