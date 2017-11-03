YSU vs. Indiana State game will air on WBCB

WBCB, The Valley’s CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and Indiana State this Saturday, November 4, 2017. The game will begin at 1:00 p.m., live from Terre Haute, Indiana.

Last week, YSU (3-5, 1-4 MVFC) lost 35-0 at home to Illinois State. Indiana State (0-8, 0-5) was defeated, 59-20, at Missouri State.

The Penguins-Sycamores series began in 1988 with YSU holding a commanding 21-5 lead. Last season the ‘Guins won, 13-10, at Stambaugh Stadium.

YSU junior running back Tevin McCaster continues to rank second in the MVFC with 656 yards and 9 rushing touchdowns this season. ISU senior punter Thomas Bouldin booted his way into the school and conference record books this year with a 90-yard punt against Southern Illinois.

The Penguins come into the game allowing just 144.5 passing yards per game, good for second in the MVFC, and is third in rushing offense at 202.8 per contest.

WBCB will telecast all of Youngstown State’s MVFC road games live this season.