Cappuzzello named president of Northeast 8

GIRARD, Ohio -

Girard Superintendent Dave Cappuzzello has been selected the first president of the newly formed Northeast 8 Conference.

The new league consisting of Girard, Poland, Lakeview, Struthers, Hubbard, Niles, South Range and Jefferson begins play next school year in all sports except football.
 
 The board of directors, which consist of the superintendents. voted unanimously to name Cappuzzello.

The new conference is expected to name its commissioner Friday morning.

    Friday, November 3 2017 1:13 PM EDT2017-11-03 17:13:28 GMT

