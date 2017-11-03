Cappuzzello named president of Northeast 8

Girard Superintendent Dave Cappuzzello has been selected the first president of the newly formed Northeast 8 Conference.More >>
Football District 10 Class A Semi-finals West Middlesex 12 Farrell 46 Volleyball Division III Regional Semi-Final Salem 0 Canton Central Catholic 3 District 10 Tournament Grove City 0 Corry 3 Sharpsville 3 North East 1More >>
Mark Giordano scored 2:19 into overtime, Mike Smith made 43 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Thursday night.More >>
For the first time ever, Lakeview High School is hosting a first round playoff game.More >>
High school soccer scores from Wednesday, November 1, 2017.More >>
When Poland host Cardinal Mooney in the first round of the Division IV football playoffs, it'll be only the second time they've played ever and the first at Dave Pavlansky Field in Poland.More >>
Suspended Browns wide receiver Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.More >>
Thaddeus Young scored 26 points, Darren Collison had 25 and the Indiana Pacers sent the Cleveland Cavaliers to their fourth straight loss, 124-107 on Wednesday night.More >>
