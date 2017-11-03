Stir It Up: Autumn Breakfast Casserole

Autumn Breakfast Casserole

10 to 12 slices bread cubed, may be white, honey whole wheat, cinnamon or any bread

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree or pumpkin pie filling either works

1 cup brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 to 1 teaspoon ginger

1/2 to 1 teaspoon nutmeg

2 teaspoons vanilla

6 to 7 eggs

Pinch of salt

1 cup milk

1 (5 ounce can) evaporated milk

1/2 cup chopped or whole pecans

Cinnamon sugar

After baking, you can top this casserole with powdered sugar, maple syrup, cool whip or whipped cream, or cream cheese icing.

Butter or spray a 13 by 9 inch baking dish.

Cut bread into cubes and place in this prepared pan. In a large bowl, mix all the remaining ingredients except the pecans and cinnamon sugar. Pour this pumpkin mixture over the bread cubes and cover with plastic wrap before refrigerating overnight.

In the morning, uncover and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and pecans. If you are using whole pecans just place them decoratively on top. Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 45 minutes or until pumpkin is set and a toothpick comes out clean.

Serve warm topped with powdered sugar, warm maple syrup, whipped cream or frosted with cream cheese frosting. The fun can be in the choice!