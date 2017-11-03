Stir It Up: Autumn Breakfast Casserole - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Stir It Up: Autumn Breakfast Casserole

Autumn Breakfast Casserole

10 to 12 slices bread cubed, may be white, honey whole wheat, cinnamon or any bread
1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree or pumpkin pie filling either works
1 cup brown sugar
1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1/2 to 1 teaspoon ginger
1/2 to 1 teaspoon nutmeg
2 teaspoons vanilla
6 to 7 eggs
Pinch of salt
1 cup milk
1 (5 ounce can) evaporated milk
1/2 cup chopped or whole pecans
Cinnamon sugar

After baking, you can top this casserole with powdered sugar, maple syrup, cool whip or whipped cream, or cream cheese icing.  
Butter or spray a 13 by 9 inch baking dish.  

Cut bread into cubes and place in this prepared pan.  In a large bowl, mix all the remaining ingredients except the pecans and cinnamon sugar.  Pour this pumpkin mixture over the bread cubes and cover with plastic wrap before refrigerating overnight.  

In the morning, uncover and sprinkle with cinnamon sugar and pecans.  If you are using whole pecans just place them decoratively on top.   Bake in a preheated 350-degree oven for about 45 minutes or until pumpkin is set and a toothpick comes out clean.  

Serve warm topped with powdered sugar, warm maple syrup, whipped cream or frosted with cream cheese frosting.  The fun can be in the choice! 

    Mahoning County celebrates new dog pound

    For the first time, there will also be a place for dogs to run which is a better way for officials to learn about a dogs temperament and behavior.

    Youngstown hosts community opioid summit

    It's been declared a public health emergency, and Friday more than one hundred people turned out for a Community Opioid Summit in Youngstown. The forum is the latest effort to develop a local strategy and solutions to the deadly opioid epidemic.  It was standing room only at the summit presented by Mahoning County Juvenile Court and the Mental Health and Recovery Board. The event was organized to respond to the serious epidemic confronting families. Ohio leads the nation i...

    Albino deer found shot with arrow in Poland

    Poland Village police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to a call that an albino deer was shot in Poland Woods.  

