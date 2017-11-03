Route 7 in Brookfield twp closed due to semi-truck rollover - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Route 7 in Brookfield twp closed due to semi-truck rollover

By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -

A semi-truck rollover on Ohio State Route 7 in Brookfield Township has closed parts of the route to traffic. 

The semi-truck was carrying a metal coil when it drove off of the side of the road and tipped over. The driver was not injured. 

Route 7 from U.S. Route 82 to U.S. Route 62 southbound is closed to all traffic while the semi-truck is removed from the scene. 

U.S. Route 62 to Route 82 northbound is closed to all semi-trucks. Regular vehicles are still able to pass.

The Trumbull County branch of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they anticipate closing the road completely after they complete their investigation. 

    For the first time, there will also be a place for dogs to run which is a better way for officials to learn about a dogs temperament and behavior.

    It's been declared a public health emergency, and Friday more than one hundred people turned out for a Community Opioid Summit in Youngstown. The forum is the latest effort to develop a local strategy and solutions to the deadly opioid epidemic.  It was standing room only at the summit presented by Mahoning County Juvenile Court and the Mental Health and Recovery Board. The event was organized to respond to the serious epidemic confronting families. Ohio leads the nation i...
    Poland Village police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to a call that an albino deer was shot in Poland Woods.  

