Route 7 in Brookfield twp closed due to semi-truck rollover

A semi-truck rollover on Ohio State Route 7 in Brookfield Township has closed parts of the route to traffic.

The semi-truck was carrying a metal coil when it drove off of the side of the road and tipped over. The driver was not injured.

Route 7 from U.S. Route 82 to U.S. Route 62 southbound is closed to all traffic while the semi-truck is removed from the scene.

U.S. Route 62 to Route 82 northbound is closed to all semi-trucks. Regular vehicles are still able to pass.

The Trumbull County branch of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said they anticipate closing the road completely after they complete their investigation.