Route 7 open again in Brookfield

A semi-truck rollover on Ohio State Route 7 in Brookfield Township has closed part of the highway for part of Friday afternoon.

The semi-truck was carrying a metal coil when it drove off of the side of the road and tipped over. The driver was not injured.

Route 7 from U.S. Route 82 to U.S. Route 62 southbound was closed to all traffic until after 5 pm while the semi-truck is removed from the scene.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.