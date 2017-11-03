Albino deer found shot with arrow in Poland

Poland Village police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to a call that an albino deer was shot in Poland Woods.

The deer was laying down in the park and had an arrow sticking out of its shoulder, according to a source at the scene.

The wound was not deep and police were able to remove the arrow from the animal.

Hunting is not allowed in Poland Woods, but it is unclear if the deer was shot inside the park or wandered on the grounds after being shot.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, it is not illegal to shoot albino animals. However, local ordinances may make a law against harming them and supersede ODNR's ruling.