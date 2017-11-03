Albino deer found shot with arrow in Poland - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Albino deer found shot with arrow in Poland

Posted: Updated:
By Gabby Fellows, Multi Media Producer
Connect
POLAND TWP., Ohio -

Poland Village police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to a call that an albino deer was shot in Poland Woods. 

The deer was laying down in the park and had an arrow sticking out of its shoulder, according to a source at the scene. 

The wound was not deep and police were able to remove the arrow from the animal. 

Hunting is not allowed in Poland Woods, but it is unclear if the deer was shot inside the park or wandered on the grounds after being shot. 

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, it is not illegal to shoot albino animals. However, local ordinances may make a law against harming them and supersede ODNR's ruling. 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Mahoning County celebrates new dog pound

    Mahoning County celebrates new dog pound

    Friday, November 3 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-11-03 20:02:37 GMT

    For the first time, there will also be a place for dogs to run which is a better way for officials to learn about a dogs temperament and behavior.

    More >>

    For the first time, there will also be a place for dogs to run which is a better way for officials to learn about a dogs temperament and behavior.

    More >>

  • Youngstown hosts community opioid summit

    Youngstown hosts community opioid summit

    Friday, November 3 2017 3:54 PM EDT2017-11-03 19:54:14 GMT
    It's been declared a public health emergency, and Friday more than one hundred people turned out for a Community Opioid Summit in Youngstown. The forum is the latest effort to develop a local strategy and solutions to the deadly opioid epidemic.  It was standing room only at the summit presented by Mahoning County Juvenile Court and the Mental Health and Recovery Board. The event was organized to respond to the serious epidemic confronting families. Ohio leads the nation i...More >>
    It's been declared a public health emergency, and Friday more than one hundred people turned out for a Community Opioid Summit in Youngstown. The forum is the latest effort to develop a local strategy and solutions to the deadly opioid epidemic.  It was standing room only at the summit presented by Mahoning County Juvenile Court and the Mental Health and Recovery Board. The event was organized to respond to the serious epidemic confronting families. Ohio leads the nation i...More >>

  • Albino deer found shot with arrow in Poland

    Albino deer found shot with arrow in Poland

    Friday, November 3 2017 3:10 PM EDT2017-11-03 19:10:01 GMT

    Poland Village police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to a call that an albino deer was shot in Poland Woods.  

    More >>

    Poland Village police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to a call that an albino deer was shot in Poland Woods.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms