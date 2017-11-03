A Warm Up For The Weekend

Chief Meteorologist Eric Wilhelm's Forecast

Clouds will increase on Saturday but we do not expect much rain to occur. There is a chance for a shower during the afternoon and evening hours. A higher chance for wet weather is in the forecast for Saturday night as a warm front tracks into the region.

In the wake of that front, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s Sunday afternoon. A shower will be possible again Sunday but much of the day looks dry and breezy.

Heavy, gusty thunderstorms will fire up along a cold front to our west Sunday evening. These storms will track into eastern Ohio very late Sunday night and although the risk for severe weather is not all that high, we can't rule it out.

Next week looks chilly.