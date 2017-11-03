Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 11/03/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Taco Bell Overtime Report scores | 11/03/17

Week #11

Aurora 0 Canfield 14 | 2nd

Boardman 7 Massillon 14 | 1st

Cardinal Mooney 0 Poland 0 | End 1st

Columbiana 0 Rootstown 21 | 2nd

Crestview 0 South Range 0 | End 1st

East Palestine 8 Mogadore 15 | 2nd

Girard 0 Lakeview 10 | End 1st

Greenville 49 Northwestern 7 | 2nd

Iroquois 7 Reynolds 12 | HALF

Liberty 0 Kirtland 20 | 2nd

Lisbon 0 Windham 19 | 2nd

Mathews 0 Dalton 28 | 2nd

Salem 0 Steubenville 28 | 2nd

Seneca 0 Sharpsville 0 | 7pm

Struthers 0 Perry 10 | 1st

Valley Christian 7 East Canton 14 | 2nd

Warren JFK 0 Cuyahoga Heights 13 | 1st

Western Reserve 7 Creston Norwayne 7 | End 1st

Wilmington 41 Maplewood 0 | 2nd

