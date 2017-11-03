Youngstown City Schools CEO changing teacher evaluation process

In his continued efforts to improve the Youngstown City School district, CEO Krish Mohip is changing the way teachers are evaluated.

"Over the years we've added more and more on to the evaluation process, it's become a little bit confusing," said Mohip.

So in an effort to streamline the evaluation process, Mohip will make every teacher get evaluated every single year.

"That is a little bit of a shift because in past times teachers could go multiple years without an evaluation however we feel its important, we want to be equitable to all our teachers so if we are evaluating some teachers once a year, why not evaluate all teachers every year," said Mohip. "We want to be able to provide you more feedback, more evaluation, more types of comments and feedback that's going to be able to help you become a better teacher and help you in your craft,"

Mohip says the district spent $4 million on professional development this year to give teachers a boost.

This evaluation change is about seeing a return on that investment.

"We want to have accountability, so we're bringing programs in, we're holding everyone accountable to doing it and we're going to evaluate to make sure that we get the gains that we expect to see," said Mohip.

Evaluations are made up into two parts. 50% on the teachers instruction in the classroom where they will be observed 2-3 times a year and 50% on student growth. Mohip says they will continue to emphasize literacy.

"When you look and see that cities will create prison cells based on literacy scores of third grade then why wouldn't we do everything possible to make sure that our kids are as literate as can be before leaving the Youngstown City Schools so that means every teacher here, if you work for Youngstown City, you should be helping us in our core curriculum some way, you should be helping us make sure every single child leaves at grade level so we can't just rely on our reading teachers alone to do it, we need help, we need everybody to do it and this is one way to bring the district together," said Mohip.

Mohip says this change in evaluations won't be added work for the teachers, but rather added benefit for the students.

"At the end of the day we're just trying to help these kids, we're trying to give them the best shot that they can."







