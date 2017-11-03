Mahoning County Board of Elections interpreter to be reinstated

The Mahoning County Board of Elections Director, Joyce Kale- Pesta, removed the Spanish interpreter from his job at the Oak Hill Avenue polling place.

She made the decision after receiving a complaint that Enrique Suarez appeared in a Mark Hanni for Judge commercial.

The Latino community was outraged.

"It was brought to my knowledge that two Hispanics that came today had to leave because Enrique was not here," stated Hector Colon.

After the complaints, Pesta reinstated Suarez.

"I was in a catch- 22. I didn't want the public to perceive that the board of elections was supporting one candidate over another. On reflection, I need an interpreter. I have had people here who I could not service because of the situation, so I will probably put Mr. Surez. "

He will resume his duties for the remainder of early voting.