Several people hurt after shots ring out in Youngstown

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Police arrested a Bristolville man wanted in connection with Thursday night's robbery at a Warren gas station.More >>
Several people are hurt after shots ring out as the bars closed in Youngstown early Saturday morning.More >>
The Mahoning County Board of Elections Director, Joyce Kale- Pesta, removed the Spanish interpreter from his job at the Oak Hill Avenue poling place. She made the decision after receiving a complaint that Enrique Suarez appeared in a Mark Hanni for Judge commercial. The Latin community was outraged. "It was brought to my knowledge that two Hispanics that came today had to leave because Enrique was not here," stated Hector Colon. After ...More >>
A company in Ravenna is one of the few chosen for a level 2 medical marijuana cultivator license.More >>
Poland Village police and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources responded to a call that an albino deer was shot in Poland Woods.More >>
A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>
Police say a mother has been charged in the death of her disabled 2-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub overrunning with water.More >>
The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.More >>
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.More >>
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
