Several people hurt after shots ring out in Youngstown

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Several people are hurt after shots ring out as the bars closed in Youngstown early Saturday morning. 

Police on the scene tell 21 News gunfire broke out near the 2800 block of Market Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police were talking with witnesses outside of Club Deja Vu and Mickey's Bar-N-Grill.

The conditions of the victims are unknown.

There's also no word yet if police have any suspects.

