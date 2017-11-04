Youngstown Police identify four bar shooting victims

Four people were injured during a shooting just as the bars were closing in Youngstown early Saturday morning.

Police on the scene tell 21 News gunfire broke out at the Deja Vu nightclub on Market Street around 2:30 a.m.

According to police, Tranica Ahart, 33, was shot in the stomach and Adam Perkins, 23, was shot in the hip.

Danny Carter, 37, and Antoine Tate, 36, were each shot in the leg.

The victims are said to be in stable condition and are expected to recover from their injuries.

There are no suspects in custody.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News on air and online as more information becomes available