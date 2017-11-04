Warren opens safe internet exchange spot

There's a safer place in Warren for people to buy and sell goods they found on Craigslist, eBay and other online or printed classifieds.

The Municipal Justice Center at 141 South St. SE has set up an area in the parking lot that is recorded 24 hours a day, seven days a week by a camera that is monitored by the city police department.

The city suggests that it is also a good location for children exchanges for visitation arrangements.

According to Municipal Court officials, Craigslist transactions that have turned into robberies or violent encounters have become a nationwide problem.

The area is marked by an E-commerce sign and the parking spaces are painted a bright yellow.

RELATED STORY: Bazetta to open safe zone for internet exchanges

RELATED STORY: Boardman introducing secure Internet purchase exchange location

RELATED STORY: Newton Falls welcomes Safe Internet Exchange Zone