Saturday should be mainly partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s. Rain should hold off for the majority of the day but spotty showers become likely overnight.

Sunday will be breezy, mild with highs in the upper 60s, and largely dry. Showers and then gusty thunderstorms are a possibility after sunset Sunday.

Falling temps with cloudy skies and a rainy morning will be the call Monday.

Highs will drop into the 40s after Tuesday. The first snowflakes are a possibility Thursday and Friday.