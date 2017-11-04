Howland Middle School student arrested

A Howland teen faces a Monday hearing in juvenile court on a charge of inducing panic after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school.

The Howland Middle School assistant principal told police on Thursday that several students in the boy's locker room heard the boy say he was going to "bring a gun to school tomorrow and shoot up the school".

Police received calls from several parents concerned about the threat.

The student was told that he was on suspension and took the school bus home, according to a police report.

The boy's grandmother, who is also his legal guardian, told police that her grandson had no access to firearms.

The juvenile prosecutor charged the teen on Friday and police took him into custody.

He remains in the juvenile justice center waiting for Monday's court hearing.