Howland Middle School student arrested

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Several charges have been dismissed against one of the two suspects arrested in connection with an investigation into prostitution involving a 16-year-old girl in Grove City.More >>
Several charges have been dismissed against one of the two suspects arrested in connection with an investigation into prostitution involving a 16-year-old girl in Grove City.More >>
Four people were injured during a shooting just as the bars were closing in Youngstown early Saturday morning.More >>
Four people were injured during a shooting just as the bars were closing in Youngstown early Saturday morning.More >>
A Howland teen faces a Monday hearing in juvenile court on a charge of inducing panic after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school.More >>
A Howland teen faces a Monday hearing in juvenile court on a charge of inducing panic after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school.More >>
There's a safer place in Warren for people to buy and sell goods they found on Craigslist, eBay and other online or printed classifieds.More >>
There's a safer place in Warren for people to buy and sell goods they found on Craigslist, eBay and other online or printed classifieds.More >>
Krish Mohip says the district spent $4 million on professional development this year to give teachers a boost. This evaluation change is about seeing a return on that investment.More >>
Krish Mohip says the district spent $4 million on professional development this year to give teachers a boost. This evaluation change is about seeing a return on that investment.More >>
A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>
A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>
Police say a mother has been charged in the death of her disabled 2-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub overrunning with water.More >>
Police say a mother has been charged in the death of her disabled 2-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub overrunning with water.More >>
The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.More >>
The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.More >>
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.More >>
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.More >>
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.More >>
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>