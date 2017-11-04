Cincinnati company skips food inspection, recalls hundreds of items

A Cincinnati company is recalling hundreds of pounds of meat and poultry products.

Around 269 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced by CC Kitchens LLC without being federally inspected.

These items include Chicken Ceasar Salad, Italian Style Pinwheels, Meat and Cheese Tray and Turkey & Bacon Cobb Wrap.

Labels on the recalled items have “EST. 45676” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The items were distributed to be sold in Ohio stores.

The products were made on Wednesday and the issue was discovered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service on Thursday.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture reports that there have been no reactions from people eating these products, but still urges those who bought the items to return them where they were purchased or throw them away.