Choffin students enjoy unique experience through music

On the surface it looks and sounds more like a jam session, but it's actually the Music Composition and Recording class at Choffin Career and Technical Center. It's changing the way students think of a classroom.

"It's a game changer," said Tracy Schuler Vivo, the Youngstow City School District Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator. "I think it's a game changer for students and for the classroom."

"There's something very special about what's going on right here," said course instructor Sonny Cashbaugh. "To be honest with you, I don't think this exists in many places, period."

The course is broken down into three parts: certification in Pro Tools, an industry standard for recording and production, along with music theory, and an ensemble performance group.

"I want to be a musical theater student so learning all the aspects of audio production helps me learn parts of what I need to know," said senior Shiree Wilson.

"My favorite part is basically getting to know more about production," said senior Jordan Dunn. "Mix the voices together, make sure they're right, make sure they blend with the music."

As soon as you walk through the door you can tell this class is different. You don't have the typical classroom lights on. Instead you have lamps set up everywhere, and there's a reason for that.

"I'm trying to teach them, you don't just have to be comfortable at home," said Cashbaugh. "You can be comfortable and accessible to do things at a professional level at school or, as we are here at Choffin, to carry over to the workplace."

"We can relax. We don't have to worry too much," said Wilson. "We're not stuck in books or we're not in a computer program where it's not hands on."

The faces just light up. You can tell it's a program they truly care about; pursuing a dream while they're still in high school.

"If you really love going to school and learning about this or something, your craft or your art form or whatever it is every day, you're going to want to be there. You're going to want to be in school. You're going to want to be engaged," said Vivo.

"Creativity, sharing, growing in an academic and production environment. It's just awesome," said Cashbaugh.

And an awesome opportunity, making music.