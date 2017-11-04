Social media companies face rising pressure for more regulation

Citing a 'disturbing trend' of incidents, NAACP warns blacks about flying on American Airlines.More >>
Social media companies faced scrutiny on Capitol Hill this week about failing to recognize and stop Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election. Facebook admitted that 150 million Americans were exposed to Russian content in the two years before the 2016 election. Westminster Communications Professor Dr. Keith Corso joined WFMJ Weekend Today to weigh in. He believes the online media giants will try hard to cooperate with the government in an effort to avoid re...More >>
On the surface it looks and sounds more like a jam session, but it's actually the Music Composition and Recording class at Choffin Career and Technical Center. "It's a game changer," said Tracy Schuler Vivo.More >>
A Cincinnati company is recalling hundreds of pounds of meat and poultry products.More >>
Four people were injured during a shooting just as the bars were closing in Youngstown early Saturday morning.More >>
Several charges have been dismissed against one of the two suspects arrested in connection with an investigation into prostitution involving a 16-year-old girl in Grove City.More >>
A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>
Police say a mother has been charged in the death of her disabled 2-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub overrunning with water.More >>
The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.More >>
Ohio police say a firefighter has lost one of his legs to amputation after he was hit by a car while working a crash scene.More >>
The state watchdog says an Ohio prison inmate improperly downloaded songs, porn and TV shows onto a computer.More >>
A high school football coach in southwestern Ohio has resigned after two seasons, saying he received death threats after his teams lost 18 straight games.More >>
An Ohio man convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old son has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.More >>
A woman was struck in the head by a bullet that went through the wall of her home in Bethlehem.More >>
