Social media companies face rising pressure for more regulation

Social media companies faced scrutiny on Capitol Hill this week about failing to recognize and stop Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.

Facebook admitted that 150 million Americans were exposed to Russian content in the two years before the 2016 election.

Westminster Communications Professor Dr. Keith Corso joined WFMJ Weekend Today to weigh in.

He believes the online media giants will try hard to cooperate with the government in an effort to avoid regulations.

"I think what they're afraid of is legislation down the line," Corso said.

Corso believes new legislation would center around disclosing who is funding social media ads, including some that are made to look like actual posts on a social media feed.

"You have to disclose in regular advertising on television, newspapers, radio, where the money's coming to put these ads on TV, or wherever they might be," he said. "Right now, that kind of thing isn't really happening on social media."