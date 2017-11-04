Options: Indians keep Brantley for $11.5M, Tomlin for $3M

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Indians exercised an $11.5 million option on outfielder Michael Brantley and a $3 million option on right-hander Josh Tomlin.

The 30-year-old Brantley hit .299 with nine homers and 52 RBIs in 90 games, his second straight injury shortened season. He went on the disabled list twice and had right ankle surgery on Oct. 18. Brantley was limited to 11 games in 2016 because of a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The 33-year-old Tomlin went 10-9 with a 4.98 ERA in 26 starts, including 6-0 with a 3.11 ERA in his last 10 appearances.

Brantley's option price had escalated from $11 million because of a top five MVP finish in 2014. If the option had been declined, he would have been owed a $1 million buyout.

Tomlin's deal included a $750,000 buyout had the option not been exercised.

Cleveland announced both decisions Friday.

