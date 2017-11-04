LeBron James scores 57, Cavaliers top Wiz 130-122, end skid

Just in case there were any questions about Eastern Conference supremacy, LeBron James poured in 57 points - the second-highest total of his career and an NBA-best this season - to help the Cleveland Cavaliers end...More >>
The Indians exercised an $11.5 million option on outfielder Michael Brantley and a $3 million option on right-hander Josh Tomlin.More >>
The Pittsburgh Pirates have exercised their $14.75 million option on star outfielder Andrew McCutchen.More >>
High school football scores from Friday, November 3. 2017.More >>
Girard Superintendent Dave Cappuzzello has been selected the first president of the newly formed Northeast 8 Conference.More >>
Football District 10 Class A Semi-finals West Middlesex 12 Farrell 46 Volleyball Division III Regional Semi-Final Salem 0 Canton Central Catholic 3 District 10 Tournament Grove City 0 Corry 3 Sharpsville 3 North East 1More >>
Mark Giordano scored 2:19 into overtime, Mike Smith made 43 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 on Thursday night.More >>
For the first time ever, Lakeview High School is hosting a first round playoff game.More >>
