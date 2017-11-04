One vehicle accident closes section of Warren road - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

One vehicle accident closes section of Warren road

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
WARREN, Ohio -

A portion of West Market Street in Warren is closed after a one-vehicle accident near Raveloe Court Saturday evening. 

Power lines are down and crews are on scene working to clean up the area.

An ambulance was leaving the scene when 21 News arrived. There is no word yet on the condition of the driver. 

Police are investigating the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News as more details become available. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms