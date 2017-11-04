Gridiron Grille: Black Bean Corn Salsa - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Gridiron Grille: Black Bean Corn Salsa

Black Bean Corn Salsa

Ingredients
2 (15 oz.) cans black beans, rinsed and drained
1 (15.5 oz.) can corn
2 tomatoes, diced
1 avocado, peeled and diced
1 onion, diced
1/4 cup chopped cilantro
2 Tbsp. lime juice
1 Tbsp. red wine vinegar
1/4 tsp. salt
1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
Tortilla chips

Directions
Mix all ingredients in a large bowl. Serve with tortilla chips.

