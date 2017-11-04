Davis has career day, Youngstown St beats Indiana St, 66-24

Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday night in a game that was delayed nearly 3 1/2 hours by severe weather in the...More >>
Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday night in a game that was delayed nearly 3 1/2 hours by severe weather in the second...More >>
High school football and soccer scores from Saturday, November 4, 2017.More >>
High school football and soccer scores from Saturday, November 4, 2017.More >>
Ricky Davis ran for two touchdowns and threw for four more as Youngstown State snapped its four-game losing streak by crushing winless Indiana State, 66-24, in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game Saturday.More >>
Ricky Davis ran for two touchdowns and threw for four more as Youngstown State snapped its four-game losing streak by crushing winless Indiana State, 66-24, in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game Saturday.More >>
Injured Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas has received a $3 million raise from the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Injured Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas has received a $3 million raise from the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Nate Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns, and Iowa throttled third-ranked Ohio State 55-24 on Saturday, dealing what's likely to be a fatal blow to the Buckeyes' playoff hopes.More >>
Nate Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns, and Iowa throttled third-ranked Ohio State 55-24 on Saturday, dealing what's likely to be a fatal blow to the Buckeyes' playoff hopes.More >>
Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal in regulation and the lone goal during the shootout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Saturday night.More >>
Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal in regulation and the lone goal during the shootout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Saturday night.More >>
Two of the area’s four remaining football playoff teams won’t have to travel far for second round playoffs games.More >>
Two of the area’s four remaining football playoff teams won’t have to travel far for second round playoffs games.More >>
The McDonald girls and boys cross country teams finished on the podium at the state meet in Division III. The boys were second the girls third.More >>
The McDonald girls and boys cross country teams finished on the podium at the state meet in Division III. The boys were second the girls third.More >>