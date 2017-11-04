New policy to limit bag size, food at Columbus libraries - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

New policy to limit bag size, food at Columbus libraries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - The Columbus Metropolitan Library has established new rules to "dispel the notion" that people are camping inside its buildings.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the library's board of directors late last month set a new policy prohibiting people from bringing in items larger than carry-on bags at the library's 23 branches. People will be limited to three bags.

Food, with the exception of snacks and items purchased from library cafes, won't be permitted.

The changes take effect Dec. 1.

Library spokesman Ben Zenitsky says the board established the new policy "to dispel the notion that customers are camping out at the library."

Zenitsky says the library is trying to be fair to the homeless while being mindful of other patrons.

