Stuck on slow, Pennsylvania renews push for rural broadband

At least one person was flown by heliocopter to the hospital after a two car crash on State Route 88 in Kinsman late Saturday night.More >>
At least one person was flown by heliocopter to the hospital after a two car crash on State Route 88 in Kinsman late Saturday night.More >>
A portion of West Market Street in Warren is closed after a one-vehicle accident near Raveloe Court Saturday evening.More >>
A portion of West Market Street in Warren is closed after a one-vehicle accident near Raveloe Court Saturday evening.More >>
Four people were injured during a shooting just as the bars were closing in Youngstown early Saturday morning.More >>
Four people were injured during a shooting just as the bars were closing in Youngstown early Saturday morning.More >>
Social media companies faced scrutiny on Capitol Hill this week about failing to recognize and stop Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >>
Social media companies faced scrutiny on Capitol Hill this week about failing to recognize and stop Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >>
On the surface it looks and sounds more like a jam session, but it's actually the Music Composition and Recording class at Choffin Career and Technical Center. "It's a game changer," said Tracy Schuler Vivo.More >>
On the surface it looks and sounds more like a jam session, but it's actually the Music Composition and Recording class at Choffin Career and Technical Center. "It's a game changer," said Tracy Schuler Vivo.More >>
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated PressMore >>
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated PressMore >>
A former Ohio principal of the year has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery that authorities say involve two former high school students.More >>
A former Ohio principal of the year has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery that authorities say involve two former high school students.More >>
Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being bitten by a family dog in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being attacked by a family dog in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say the parents of a 6-year-old boy found wandering alone have been criminally charged after police learned the mother sometimes secured the child's arms and legs with duct tape to a bed in the...More >>
Authorities say the parents of a 6-year-old boy found wandering alone have been criminally charged after police learned the mother sometimes secured the child's arms and legs with duct tape to a bed in the basement of...More >>
The Columbus Metropolitan Library has established new rules to "dispel the notion" that people are camping inside its buildings.More >>
The Columbus Metropolitan Library has established new rules to "dispel the notion" that people are camping inside its buildings.More >>
An Ohio city is refusing to end its legal fight to move a high-pressure natural gas pipeline away from a community of 25,000 people.More >>
An Ohio city is refusing to end its legal fight to move a high-pressure natural gas pipeline away from a community of 25,000 people.More >>
A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>
A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>
Police say a mother has been charged in the death of her disabled 2-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub overrunning with water.More >>
Police say a mother has been charged in the death of her disabled 2-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub overrunning with water.More >>
The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.More >>
The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.More >>