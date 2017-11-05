Both directions of S.R. 88 closed after two car crash in Kinsman

At least one person was flown by helicopter to the hospital after a two car crash on State Route 88 in Kinsman late Saturday night.

Troopers tell 21 News the road is closed eastbound and westbound near Orangeville Kinsman Road until they can clean up the scene and tow the vehicles away.

They say Life Flight was requested.

Troopers are not sure of the injuries of any victims, only that it was a serious injury crash.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m.