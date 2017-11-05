Judge Rice will make ultimate decision in sentencing Hamad for murder

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash in Vernon Township that claimed the life of a Kinsman man.More >>
The same jury took less than two hours of deliberations to convict of Howland man of killing two people and wounding three others will now decide if they think he should be put to death for the crimes.More >>
A portion of West Market Street in Warren is closed after a one-vehicle accident near Raveloe Court Saturday evening.More >>
Four people were injured during a shooting just as the bars were closing in Youngstown early Saturday morning.More >>
Social media companies faced scrutiny on Capitol Hill this week about failing to recognize and stop Russian attempts to influence the 2016 presidential election.More >>
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated PressMore >>
A former Ohio principal of the year has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery that authorities say involve two former high school students.More >>
Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being bitten by a family dog in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say the parents of a 6-year-old boy found wandering alone have been criminally charged after police learned the mother sometimes secured the child's arms and legs with duct tape to a bed in the...More >>
The Columbus Metropolitan Library has established new rules to "dispel the notion" that people are camping inside its buildings.More >>
An Ohio city is refusing to end its legal fight to move a high-pressure natural gas pipeline away from a community of 25,000 people.More >>
A Pennsylvania gynecologist says she has been inundated with calls from men trying to set up appointments after hearing she was permitted to prescribe medical marijuana.More >>
Police say a mother has been charged in the death of her disabled 2-year-old son, who was found unresponsive in a bathtub overrunning with water.More >>
The first new candy bar to carry the Hershey's name in more than two decades is set to hit shelves next month.More >>
