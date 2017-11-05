Jury set to begin deliberating life or death for Hamad on Tuesda - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

The jury will only recommend a sentence

Jury set to begin deliberating life or death for Hamad on Tuesday

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Nasser Hamad Nasser Hamad
WARREN, Ohio -

The same jury took less than two hours of deliberations to convict of Howland man of killing two people and wounding three others will now decide if they think he should be put to death for the crimes.

The jury will begin deliberations Tuesday morning after spending the day Monday hearing evidence from the prosecutor and Nasser Hamad's attorney in the penalty phase of the trial.

Hamad was convicted of on two charges of aggravated murder, and several counts of attempted aggravated murder last week following his trial in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court.

Investigators say Hamad fatally shot 19-year-old Josh Haber and 20-year-old Joshua Williams during a confrontation outside his Niles-Cortland Road home on February 25.

Forty-three-year-old April Trent and 20-year-old Bryce Hendrickson were seriously injured in the shooting. A 17-year-old boy was not seriously harmed.

The penalty phase only lasted one day and now the jury will deliberate and issue a recommendation for punishment, which could include the death penalty for Hamad.

Whatever the jury decides, even if they recommend the death penalty for Hamad, it would ultimately be up to Judge Ronald Rice to pass sentence.

However, any death sentence handed down in Ohio is automatically appealed.

According to an Associated Press article from this past January, it has been only on rare occasions in Ohio when judges have overruled death penalty recommendations.

