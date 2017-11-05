Penalty phase of Hamad murder case set to start today

FirstEnergy is estimating that some of the thousands of homes and businesses that lost electricity from Sunday night's storms won't have power again until 6 pm Wednesday.More >>
FirstEnergy is estimating that some of the thousands of homes and businesses that lost electricity from Sunday night's storms won't have power again until 6 pm Wednesday.More >>
Stormy weather that moved through the Valley Sunday evening heavily damaged a Boardman car dealership and a furniture store. A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street. "Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They sustained probably the most damage in the area," said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer. “We don't know the full extent of the damage,” said Alex...More >>
Stormy weather that moved through the Valley Sunday evening heavily damaged a Boardman car dealership and a furniture store. A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street. "Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They sustained probably the most damage in the area," said Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer. “We don't know the full extent of the damage,” said Alex...More >>
Click here for the latest school closings and delays.More >>
Click here for the latest school closings and delays.More >>
Sunday night's storms have been followed by announcements of some school closings.More >>
Sunday night's storms have been followed by announcements of some school closings.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family's German shepherd got loose from a kitchen area where it had been penned in and bit her.More >>
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family's German shepherd got loose from a kitchen area where it had been penned in and bit her.More >>
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated PressMore >>
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated PressMore >>
A former Ohio principal of the year has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery that authorities say involve two former high school students.More >>
A former Ohio principal of the year has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery that authorities say involve two former high school students.More >>
Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being bitten by a family dog in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being attacked by a family dog in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say the parents of a 6-year-old boy found wandering alone have been criminally charged after police learned the mother sometimes secured the child's arms and legs with duct tape to a bed in the...More >>
Authorities say the parents of a 6-year-old boy found wandering alone have been criminally charged after police learned the mother sometimes secured the child's arms and legs with duct tape to a bed in the basement of...More >>