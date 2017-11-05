YSU volleyball loses at Cleveland State - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YSU volleyball loses at Cleveland State

Lauren Blanco and Margaux Thompson combined for 30 digs on Saturday afternoon as the Youngstown State volleyball team lost 3-0 at Cleveland State. The set scores were 25-12, 25-13, 25-20.

Blanco finished with 16 digs to total to 975, and Thompson followed with 14 digs. Erin Kalahar and Morgan Tippie led the offense with six kills apiece, and Sarah Varcolla had three blocks to go along with her five kills.

Cleveland State outhit the Penguins .276-.024. Sara Skeens had a match-high 11 kills for the Vikings, and CSU also notched seven blocks. Shannon Grega had a match-best 18 digs.

Youngstown State will host Oakland on Sunday at 4 p.m. at Beeghly Center.

Source:  Youngstown State University

