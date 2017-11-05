Police: Driver arrested on I-80 with suspected narcotic plant

State Police in Mercer County says a routine traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man who admitted chewing an illegal narcotic plant known as Khat.

A car driven by 19-year-old Awni Fathi Saif was pulled over Friday on Interstate 80 in Findley Township for what Troopers say was illegal window tinting and windshield obstructions.

Police say Saif admitted that he was chewing Khat, a leafy plant typically grown in the Arabian Peninsula and used for its stimulant effect.

A further search of Saif's car turned up 34 grams of suspected Khat.

Saif was arrested. Charges are pending the results of a blood test.

The World Health Organization classified Khat as a drug of abuse in 1980.

The Drug Enforcement Administration classifies Khat as a schedule 1 narcotic, the most restrictive category used by the DEA, when the leaves are freshly picked.

Its principal components, cathine, and cathinone are considered controlled substances in the United States.

More information on the DEA Khat Fact Sheet.