Model railroad display open house in Austintown

The Youngstown Model Railroad Association's annual open house got underway this weekend in Austintown Township.

The displays of HO and O gauge model railroads includes handmade creations of towns and landscapes at 751 North Four Mile Run Road, Austintown.

Admission is $5 for adults and children 11 and under are free when accompanied by an adult. The displays are open from noon until 6 pm on November 4th, 5th, 11th, 12th as well as December 2nd and 3rd.

