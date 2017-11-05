Stronger storms and heavy rain headed our way late Sunday

Sunday will feature morning showers and storms but then precip will become isolated to scattered as showers and storms track from the west. Expect showers and storms to become likely the later we go in the afternoon.

Gusty, damaging winds are a concern but heavy rain is number one threat through Monday Morning with accumulations of two inches or more. Flash flood watches are in effect for the entire area until Monday at 7 am.

After rain tapers off mid to late morning Monday skies will gradually clear but temps will only fall throughout the day.

Election Day will be chilly and partly sunny and then highs stay in the 40s through the work week.