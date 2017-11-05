ODNR: Albino deer in Poland dies after being shot with arrow

An albino deer often seen in Poland died Saturday morning after being shot with an arrow Friday.

An officer at the Ohio Department of Natural Resources said the deer was buried in Poland Woods so its body wouldn't be scavenged.

The deer was found in the park with an arrow sticking out of its shoulder on Friday.

The arrow was removed and the deer was expected to recover but ended up succumbing to its injuries the next day.

Hunting albino animals isn't a crime, according to ODNR.

However, certain areas do have rules against it, which supersede ODNR's hunting rules.

It is unknown if the deer was shot in a legal hunting area, or if it was illegally shot in the Poland Woods park.