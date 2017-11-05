Police: Shooting leaves teen dead, 12-year-old boy injured

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.

Authorities say the person approached a group sitting on a porch in northern Philadelphia early Sunday morning and started shooting. The 16 year old died at the scene after he was shot in the chest.

Police say the 12 year old was shot in the leg and has been taken to a local hospital. He is in stable condition. Authorities say no one else was injured.

Police say the shooter fled the scene. They are investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.