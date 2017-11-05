Playoff sites announced for 4 Ohio and 7 Pennsylvania football t - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Playoff sites announced for 4 Ohio and 7 Pennsylvania football teams

Playoff sites have been determined for 11 area football teams still in the playoffs.
 
The Ohio High School Athletic Association will officially announce sites later today.

Here are the sites expected to be announced:

DIVISION II
Notre Dame Cathedral Latin vs Canfield - 7:30 pm Friday - Mollenkopf Stadium, Warren                  

DIVISION IV
Cardinal Mooney vs Steubenville - 7:30 pm Friday - Reilly Stadium, Salem

Girard vs Perry - 7:30 pm Friday - Twinsburg Stadium

DIVISION V
Akron Manchester vs South Range - 7:30 pm Friday - Lousiville Stadium


Pennsylvania Sites are official:

CLASS 1A
Farrell vs Cambridge Springs - 7:00 pm Thursday - Greenville High School

CLASS 2A
Sharpsville vs Greenville - 7:00 pm Friday - Hickory High School

Wilmington vs Reynolds - 7:00 pm Friday - Slippery Rock University

CLASS  3A
Sharon vs Mercyhurst Prep - 1:00 pm Saturday - Meadville High School

CLASS 5A
Meadville vs Grove City - 7:00 pm Saturday - Greenville High School


               

