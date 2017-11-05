Playoff sites announced for 4 Ohio and 7 Pennsylvania football teams

Playoff schedules for Ohio and Pennsylvania high school football teams.More >>
Lauren Blanco and Margaux Thompson combined for 30 digs on Saturday afternoon as the Youngstown State volleyball team lost 3-0 at Cleveland State.More >>
Rookie Brock Boeser had three goals and an assist, leading the Vancouver Canucks to a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday night.More >>
Matt Coghlin kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 24 Michigan State a 27-24 victory over No. 7 Penn State on Saturday night in a game that was delayed nearly 3 1/2 hours by severe weather in the...More >>
High school football and soccer scores from Saturday, November 4, 2017.More >>
Ricky Davis ran for two touchdowns and threw for four more as Youngstown State snapped its four-game losing streak by crushing winless Indiana State, 66-24, in a Missouri Valley Football Conference game Saturday.More >>
Injured Pro Bowl tackle Joe Thomas has received a $3 million raise from the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Nate Stanley threw for 226 yards and five touchdowns, and Iowa throttled third-ranked Ohio State 55-24 on Saturday, dealing what's likely to be a fatal blow to the Buckeyes' playoff hopes.More >>
Steven Stamkos had a power-play goal in regulation and the lone goal during the shootout, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 on Saturday night.More >>
