Quieter, Cooler Weather For Work Week

After a soggy and stormy Sunday night, quieter weather will settle into the Valley Monday. Some light rain or drizzle can linger for a time in the morning but the afternoon should feature brighter conditions. Temperatures will hold steady or even slowly fall.

A system will pass south of the region Tuesday; the Valley will just get some clouds but no precipitation. Sunnier weather is in store for Wednesday and Thursday.

A fresh batch of cold, Canadian air will arrive at the end of the work week, resulting in the coldest weather of the season so far. A hard freeze is in the forecast for Friday night.