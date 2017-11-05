In Japan, Trump to try to put human face on NKorean menace

Stormy weather that moved through the Valley Sunday evening heavily damaged a Boardman car dealership and a furniture store.More >>
FirstEnergy is estimating that some of the thousands of homes and businesses that lost electricity from Sunday night's storms won't have power again until 6 pm tonight.More >>
A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing 26 people and wounding about 20 others in the deadliest mass shooting in the state's history, the governor said.More >>
The tiny house project at Westminster College is complete, with the first student ready to move in.More >>
Ohio Supreme Court justice and Democratic gubernatorial candidate William O'Neill says he'll continue to participate and vote on cases in which he was previously involved.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
Police say a 2-week-old girl in Ohio has died after the family's German shepherd got loose from a kitchen area where it had been penned in and bit her.More >>
By MICHAEL RUBINKAM Associated PressMore >>
A former Ohio principal of the year has been charged with multiple counts of sexual battery that authorities say involve two former high school students.More >>
Authorities say a 2-week-old girl has died after being bitten by a family dog in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say the parents of a 6-year-old boy found wandering alone have been criminally charged after police learned the mother sometimes secured the child's arms and legs with duct tape to a bed in the...More >>
The Columbus Metropolitan Library has established new rules to "dispel the notion" that people are camping inside its buildings.More >>
