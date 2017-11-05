Fewer than 400 outages remain in Trumbull County

FirstEnergy repair crews continue to chip away at the remaining homes and businesses in the Valley still without electricity.

The vast majority of the 15,000 customers that lost power during Sunday's storms have been restored.

By 10 am Tuesday, 395 outages were reported in Trumbull County and 6 in Mercer County.

FirstEnergy says it expects the power to be back on in Trumbull County by 2 pm, and Mercer County by 4 pm today.

Below are the communities still experiencing outages, the number of outages reported and the estimated time power will be restored.

TRUMBULL (OH) 395

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP 94 Today at 2:00 PM

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP 37 Today at 2:00 PM

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP 47 Today at 2:00 PM

GREENE TOWNSHIP 61 Today at 2:00 PM

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP 70 Today at 2:00 PM

KINSMAN TOWNSHIP 44 Today at 2:00 PM

MECCA TOWNSHIP 31 Today at 2:00 PM

MESOPOTAMIA TOWNSHIP 9 Today at 2:00 PM

WEST FARMINGTON Fewer than 5 Today at 2:00 PM

MERCER (PA) 6

JAMESTOWN BOROUGH Fewer than 5 Today at 4:00 PM

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5 Today at 4:00 PM

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5 Today at 4:00 PM