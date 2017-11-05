FirstEnergy expects to restore power to most by midnight

FirstEnergy crews have narrowed the number of customers with power outages from 15,000 to less than 1,000.

According to the utility, some of the homes and businesses that lost power during Sunday night's storms may not see the lights go back on until Tuesday.

Here are the latest number of outages and estimated times of restoration as of 3:45 pm Monday:

Trumbull County 762 out,

Bloomfield Twp. 68 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Bristol Twp. 110 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Cortland Fewer than 5 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Farmington Twp. 109 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Girard Fewer than 5 out 5 pm today

Greene Twp. 32 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Gustavus Twp. 85 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Johnston Twp. 23 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Kinsman Twp. 171 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Liberty Twp. Fewer than 5 out, 5 pm today

Mecca Twp. 78 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Mesopotamia Twp. 49 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Vernon Twp. Fewer than 5 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Warren Fewer than 5 out, 2 pm Tuesday

West Farmington 25 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Mercer County 112 out

Greene Twp., 49 out, 11:30 pm today

Jamestown, 32 out, 11:30 pm Tuesday

Mercer, Fewer than 5, 11:30 pm today

Otter Creek Twp., Fewer than 5, 11:30 pm today

Pine Twp., Fewer than 5, 11:30 pm today

Pymatuning Twp., Fewer than 5, 11:30 pm today

Shenango Twp., Fewer than 5, 11:30 pm today

Sugar Grove Twp., 7 out, 11:30 pm today

West Salem Twp., 17 out, 11:30 pm today.

Mahoning County 21 out

Beaver Twp., 7 out, 12 am

Boardman Twp. 5 out, 6 pm today

Canfield, Fewer than 5, 12 am

Goshen Twp., Fewer than 5, 5 pm today

Green Twp., Fewer than 5, 5 pm today

Poland Twp., Fewer than 5, 5 pm today

Springfield Twp., Fewer than 5, 12 am

Youngstown, Fewer than 5, 11 pm today

Columbiana County 17 out

Butler Twp., Fewer than 5, 12 am

Columbiana, Fewer than 5, 12 am

Elk Run Twp. 11 out, 12 am

Hanover Twp., Fewer than 5, 5 pm today

Hanoverton, Fewer than 5, 5 pm today

Salem, Fewer than 5, 12 am

Unity Twp., Fewer than 5, 12 am