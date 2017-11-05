Less than five outages remain in Trumbull County

Voters in the City of Columbiana have rejected a ballot issue that would have permitted chickens and chicken coops in residential neighborhoods.More >>
After spending three nights in the dark, there's light at the end of the tunnel for a handful of Trumbull County residents who have been waiting since Sunday night to have their power turned back on.More >>
The jury in the Nasser Hamad capital murder trial will begin deliberations again this morning.More >>
Ohio voters threw fractious politics aside Tuesday and aligned in staggering percentages to defeat a drug pricing measure and to approve protections for crime victims' rights.More >>
The unofficial results are in from the Mahoning County Board of Elections and voters have chosen Democratic candidate Jamael Tito Brown as the next mayor of Youngstown.More >>
A national pet store chain says it's investigating the death of a dog that was attacked in the grooming area of one of its Pennsylvania stores.More >>
Officials say a woman has died and a man remains hospitalized following a home explosion in central Ohio.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
