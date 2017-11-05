Less than five outages remain in Trumbull County

After spending three nights in the dark, there's light at the end of the tunnel for a handful of Trumbull County residents who have been waiting since Sunday night to have their power turned back on.

At one point following the weekend storm, 15,000 homes and businesses in were without power.

By Tuesday afternoon, there were still more than 300 outages reported in the county. FirstEnergy estimated that power may be off until noon today.

But by 4:30 am today fewer than five homes in the northern part of the county still didn't have electricity.

FirstEnergy estimates that power will be back on in Bloomfield Township by 6 am and back on in Farmington by noon.