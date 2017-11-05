Power expected back on this afternoon in Trumbull and Mercer Counties

FirstEnergy estimates that the nearly 500 Valley homes and businesses still without electricity this morning, should have the power back on by this afternoon.

The vast majority of the 15,000 customers that lost power during Sunday's storms have been restored.

By 4 am Tuesday, 479 outages were reported in Trumbull County and 14 in Mercer.

FirstEnergy says it expects the power to be back on in Trumbull County by 2 pm, and Mercer County by 4 pm today.

Below are the communities still experiencing outages, the number of outages reported and the estimated time power will be restored.

TRUMBULL COUNTY (OH) 479

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP 91 Today at 2:00 PM

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP 36 Today at 2:00 PM

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP 107 Today at 2:00 PM

GREENE TOWNSHIP 61 Today at 2:00 PM

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP 83 Today at 2:00 PM

KINSMAN TOWNSHIP 43 Today at 2:00 PM

MECCA TOWNSHIP 31 Today at 2:00 PM

MESOPOTAMIA TOWNSHIP 10 Today at 2:00 PM

WEST FARMINGTON 17 Today at 2:00 PM

MERCER COUNTY (PA) 14

JAMESTOWN BOROUGH Fewer than 5 Today at 4:00 PM

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5 Today at 4:00 PM

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP Fewer than 5 Today at 4:00 PM

SUGAR GROVE TOWNSHIP 7 Today at 3:00 PM