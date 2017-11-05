Trumbull County hit hardest by power outages

FirstEnergy is estimating that some of the thousands of homes and businesses that lost electricity from Sunday night's storms won't have power again until 6 pm tonight.

As of 8 pm Sunday, 15,000 FirstEnergy customers were in the dark in Trumbull, Mahoning, Columbiana and Mercer Counties.

One hour later, FirstEnergy reported that that number had been whittled down to 8,475, and by 4 am Monday there were still 3,287 outages reported.

Most of the outages were in Trumbull County where more than 3,000 FirstEnergy customers were still waiting for electricity.

In addition, AEP, which serves southern Columbiana County, initially reported as many as 500 outages in the East Liverpool, Calcutta and Wellsville areas. By 4 am that number was down to 85.

Here are the counties and communities reporting outages and the number of reported outages as of 4 am Monday:

Mahoning Co. 40

Estimated time of power restoration 6 pm tonight unless otherwise noted

Beaver Twp. 9

Boardman Twp. 6

Canfield Fewer than 5

Canfield Twp. Fewer than 5

Green Twp. Fewer than 5

Poland Fewer than 5 (Estimated time of restoration noon today)

Springfield Twp. 17

Youngstown Fewer than 5

Trumbull Co. 3,028

Estimated time of power restoration 6 pm tonight unless otherwise noted

Bazetta Twp. Fewer than 5

Bloomfield Twp. 395

Bristol Twp. 1,062

Cortland Fewer than 5

Farminton Twp. 259

Greene Twp. 91

Gustavus Twp. 88

Howland Twp. 192

Hubbard Twp. Fewer than 5 (Estimated time of restoration noon today)

Johnston Twp. 24

Kinsman Twp. 24

Liberty Twp. 29

Mecca Twp. 80

Mesoptamia Twp. 368

Southington Twp. 63

Vernon Twp. 5

Warren 292

West Farmington 50

Columbiana County 22

Estimated time of power restoration 6 pm tonight unless otherwise noted

Butler Twp. Fewer than 5

Columbiana Fewer than 5

Elk Run Twp. 11

Hanover Twp.

Knox Twp. Fewer than 5

New Waterford Fewer than 5

Salem Fewer than 5

Unity Twp. Fewer than 5

Mercer Co. 197

Estimated time of power restoration 6 pm tonight unless otherwise noted

Delaware Twp. 35

Farrell Fewer than 5

French Creek Twp. 10

Greene Twp. 7

Greenville Fewer than 5

Mercer Borough 38

Otter Creek Twp. 8

Pine Twp. Fewer than 5

Pymatuning Twp. Fewer than 5

Sharon Fewer than 5

Shenango Twp. Fewer than 5

Sugar Grove Twp. 61

West Salem Twp. Fewer than 5