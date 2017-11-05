Thousands still without power in Mercer and Trumbull Counties

FirstEnergy crews continued working Monday to restore power to 5,000 homes and businesses that lost power during Sunday's stormy weather.

Most of those outages are in Trumbull and Mercer Counties, and as of 7 am Monday, FirstEnergy was estimating that some may be without power until 6 pm Wednesday evening.

Hardest hit communities include Hermitage in Mercer County and Bristol Township in Trumbull County.

At one point Sunday night, the utility reported more than 15,000 outages in the four-county area.

Below are the number of reported outages as of 7 am Monday and when it is estimated that repairs will be completed:

Mahoning County 14 outages

Beaver Twp. 7 outages, Restoration time pending investigation

Canfield Fewer than 5 outages, Restoration time pending investigation

Canfield Twp. Fewer than 5 outages, Restoration estimated at 6 p.m. Wednesday

Poland Fewer than 5 outages, Restoration estimated by noon today.

Springfield Township Fewer than 5 outages, Restoration estimated by 6 pm Wednesday.

Trumbull County 2,498 outages

Unless otherwise noted, First Energy estimates power will be restored by 6 pm Wednesday.

Bazetta Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

Bloomfield Twp. 395 outages

Bristol Twp. 1,062 outages

Cortland Fewer than 5 outages

Farmington Twp. 259 outages

Greene Twp. 79 outages

Gustavus Twp., 86 outages

Howland Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

Hubbard Twp. Fewer than 5 outages (Estimated time of restoration noon today)

Johnston Twp. 24 outages

Kinsman Twp. 23 outages

Liberty Twp,. Fewer that 5 outages

Mecca Twp. 80 outages

Mesopotamia Twp. 347 outages

Southington Twp. 63 outages

Vernon Twp. 5 outages

Warren 15 outages

West Farmington 51 outages

Columbiana Co. 21 outages

Butler Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

Columbiana Fewer than 5 outages, Restoration time pending investigation

Elk Run Twp. 11 outages

Hanover Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

Knox Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

New Waterford Fewer than 5 outages

Salem Fewer than 5 outages

Unity Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

Mercer Co. 2,476 outages

Farrell Fewer than 5 outages

Hermitage 1,392 outages

Jackson Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

Jamestown 29 outages

Jefferson Twp. 462 outages

Lackawannock Twp. 484 outages

Mercer Borough 68 outages

Otter Creek Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

Pine Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

Pymatuning Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

Sharon City 14 outages

Sharpsville Borough 11

Shenango Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

Sugar Grove Twp. Fewer than 5 outages

West Middlesex Fewer than 5 outages

West Salem Twp. Fewer than 5 outages