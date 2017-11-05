UPDATE: FirstEnergy expects to restore power to most by midnight

FirstEnergy crews have narrowed the number of customers with power outages from 15,000 to less than 700.

According to the utility, some of the homes and businesses that lost power during Sunday night's storms may not see the lights go back on until Tuesday.

Here are the latest number of outages and estimated times of restoration as of 9 p.m. Monday:

Trumbull County 593 out

Bloomfield Twp. 100 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Bristol Twp. 104 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Farmington Twp. 108 out, 7:30 pm Tuesday

Greene Twp. 61 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Gustavus Twp. 83 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Kinsman Twp. 43 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Liberty Twp. Fewer than 5 out, 12 am Tuesday

Mecca Twp. 46 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Mesopotamia Twp. 18 out, 7:30 pm Tuesday

Vernon Twp. Fewer than 5 out, 2 pm Tuesday

Warren Fewer than 5 out, 2 pm Tuesday

West Farmington 25 out, 7:30 pm Tuesday

Mercer County 14 out

Jamestown, 5 out, 11:30 pm Tuesday

Pymatuning Twp., Fewer than 5, 11:30 pm today

Shenango Twp., Fewer than 5, 11:30 pm today

Sugar Grove Twp., 7 out, 11:30 pm today

Mahoning County 20 out

Beaver Twp., 7 out, 12 am

Boardman Twp. 5 out, 10 pm today

Poland Twp., Fewer than 5, 9:30 pm today

Springfield Twp., 7 out, 12 am

Youngstown, Fewer than 5, 11 pm today

Columbiana County 5 out

Columbiana, Fewer than 5, 12 am